Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan started their international rollout a day prior to their release in India on Wednesday. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff headlined film grossed USD 600K (Rs. 5 crore) approx on its first day overseas while the Ajay Devgn starrer began with around USD 150K (Rs. 1.25 crore).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan made most of its earnings from the Middle East where the early estimates have the film grossing USD 400K on Wednesday. This marks the highest opening for an Akshay Kumar film in the Gulf countries, despite screenings commencing at 4 PM onwards. The numbers have come due to the Eid which is a huge day for the box office in the market.

Elsewhere, the film couldn’t really do much with just USD 85K first day in the United States and GBP 50K in the United Kingdom. The latter could have performed better, considering films tend to excel on Eid in the territory. Australia and New Zealand are set to launch today, but early indications suggest subdued numbers there as well.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is aiming for a USD 2.50 million five-day weekend, which is underwhelming for a big-budget action tentpole, especially considering the added advantage of Eid holidays.

The overseas box office collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is as follows:

Gulf - USD 400,000

United States - USD 85,000

United Kingdom - USD 65,000

Canada - USD 25,000

Rest - USD 25,000

Total - USD 600,000

Maidaan is pretty much a non-starter at the box office, which isn't surprising given the genre's lesser initial appeal. It will be about word of mouth carrying the film, though from this start level, there is pretty much no hope for that to happen in a meaningful way.

Stay tuned for more box office updates.



ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Preview: Akshay, Tiger Film Run Time, Screen Count, Advance Booking & Day 1