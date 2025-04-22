Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office 2nd Monday: Ajith Kumar starrer witnesses noticeable drop after solid weekend; adds Rs 1.75 crore

The action-packed, stylish bonanza Good Bad Ugly, starring Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, is still going strong in Tamil Nadu theaters. With an astounding opening day total of Rs 28 crore, the Adhik Ravichandran-directed movie set the tone for a successful first weekend. Since then, the movie has kept up a steady pace, earning almost Rs 5 crore per day in its first 11-day run.

However, collections did drop on the second Monday, as anticipated after a strong weekend. The film earned Rs 1.75 crore on its twelfth day, increasing its total Tamil Nadu collections to Rs 137 crore. Even though a small decline during the week is typical, it is still unclear if the movie will be able to make Rs 150 crore in the state.

As of now, Good Bad Ugly has raked in Rs 135.25 crore till the end of the second Sunday. With Monday’s earnings added, the total stands at Rs 137 crore. Though it seems slightly challenging to hit the Rs 150 crore milestone solely from Tamil Nadu, the ongoing summer holidays could work in the film’s favor if trade predictions are anything to go by. Families seeking a cinema vacation throughout the week might help maintain consistent footfall, sustaining the momentum until the next major release.



In the future, Good Bad Ugly will also have its digital debut, as the film happens to be one of the largest OTT deals for a Tamil film in recent years since Netflix acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights. Good Bad Ugly is expected to premiere on the platform in the second week of May 2025.

With no major competitors at the box office this week and holiday crowds stepping in, Good Bad Ugly might just surprise the trade and inch closer to the coveted Rs 150 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. For now, all eyes are on the third weekend to see if the Ajith-starrer can maintain its stride.



