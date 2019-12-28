Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara and Diljit's film earns THIS much

Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer saw an amazing opening collection. Read on to know more.

Good Newwz box office collection day 1 report is out. , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer has collected amazing sum on its opening day. As per BOI, the movie has minted Rs 18 crore nett. As per the same report, the movie witnessed a great start in the morning and the gains in the evening were also decent. If the movie performs on the weekend then the comedy-drama may become 's highest weekend collection.

Speaking more about the day collection, the movie has earned best from Delhi/UP and East Punjab belts surpassing Dabangg 3 numbers. For the unversed, the movie's day 1 collection is more than Housefull 4 and the same was pre-Diwali release. Good Newwz also posed as a great competition to the 's Christmas offering Dabangg 3. For the unversed, the movie garnered just Rs 3 crore on day 8 i.e. second Friday. For the unversed, the movie has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club, however, hitting Rs 150 crore mark seems an uphill task for the action-drama.

Talking about Good Newwz, the comedy-drama is about two couples and their tryst with IVF. The movie is helmed by debutant director Raj Mehta and produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The movie recently got embroiled in a controversy when a Myrusu man filed a PIL against the movie and asked Karnatak HC to put a stay.

