Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay, Diljit, Kareena & Kiara’s film inches closer to 100 Crore mark

Good Newwz Box Office Collections: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has shown good growth on Tuesday, Day 5 as well.

Good Newwz box office collection report of day 5 is out and we have to say that the movie is doing well at the box office and has emerged a hit as well. The , Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has minted Rs 16 crore on Tuesday, day 5 at the box office windows. The growth on day five was around 25% due to New Year's Eve. For the unversed, the 1st-day collection of Good Newwz was Rs 17.50 crore and on days 2, 3 and 4, it earned Rs 21.50 crore, Rs 26 crore and Rs 13 crore respectively and within four days it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

So, the five-day box office collection stands at around Rs 94 crore nett and the movie may enter the coveted Rs 100 crore by Wednesday. The important numbers now will be on Thursday and Friday as those will tell where this film can go in terms of Box Office numbers. The first week should be around 125 crore nett to double the weekend business. Considering the holiday factor the movie can become a super hit and may replicate the numbers on Wednesday.

The movie is 's fourth hit of the year and last time four straight hits was also given by Khiladi Kumar. Yes, you read it right! Back in 1995, Akshay had given hits such as Yeh Dillagi and Elaan among others. This year too, his all the movies were not only hits but also high grosses.

Speaking of Good Newwz, the comedy-drama has been receiving rave reviews from all the quarters. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar.

Good Newwz' total box office collection now adds up to Rs 94 crore. Check out the daily break up, as per BOI, below:

Day 1 Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2 Saturday- Rs 21.50 crore

Day 3 Sunday - Rs 26 crore

Day 4 Monday- Rs 13 crore

Day 5 Tuesday- Rs 16 crore

Total Good Newwz box office collection- Rs 94 crore.

