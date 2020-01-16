Good Newwz Box Office Worldwide: Akshay, Diljit, Kareena and Kiara starrer crosses Rs 300 crore mark

Good Newwz has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news.

, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz has been doing amazingly well at the ticket windows across the world and the box office reports are the proof of the same. And now, we have learned that the movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. , one of the producers of the movie, announced the same on Twitter. He tweeted an image showcasing the numbers and wrote, "The goof-up which is creating a laugh riot around the GLOBE!!"

Coming to the domestic box office, after three week's successful run in the theaters, the movie has minted around Rs 190 crore. This movie is Akshay's fourth movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. He has two big-ticket movies this year- Sooryanvanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. As per Box Office India, the movie may soon become 's highest grosser worldwide. As per the same reports, the movie may beat the numbers of Housefull 4's world wide collection soon. Speaking of the movie, the same is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar.

The movie gave good competition to Dabangg 3, and now, there is a drop in its earnings due to new two big releases, i.e. ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and ’s Chhapaak.

Week One - 1,24,94,00,000

Week Two - 50,68,00,000

Friday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 3,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

Third Week - 11,50,00,000 apprx (5 days)

TOTAL - 1,87,12,00,000 apprx.

