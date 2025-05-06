HIT 3 Day 6 India Gross Box Office Trends: Nani's action-packed film holds strong after SOLID extended weekend

Natural Star Nani has proven that he’s not just the boy-next-door soft hero, but also capable of handling intense roles like in Dasara and now HIT 3: Ruthless. The Telugu movie kicked off with a strong Day 1 on Labour Day, earning Rs 21 crores gross. It followed up with Rs 12.5 crores on Friday and Rs 12 crores on Saturday. Sunday also performed impressively with Rs 11.5 crores, but Monday saw a significant drop to Rs 5 crores. Tuesday is expected to bring in Rs 4 crores, making the total for the extended weekend around Rs 62 crores.

Advertisement

In HIT: The Third Case, Nani steps into the shoes of SP Arjun Sarkaar, a character vastly different from his usual gentle roles. As a ruthless and dedicated police officer, Arjun resorts to extreme methods like murdering folks, to infiltrate a dangerous gang of killers who call themselves cult. The star hero brings a powerful intensity to the role, capturing the psychological pain and determination of a man who’s willing to go to any length for justice. His commanding presence and intense dialogue delivery drive the film’s intense narrative, making Arjun a deeply compelling character.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the technological execution of the film adds to its compelling experience. The film's dramatic tone is taken to a new level by cinematographer Sanu John Varghese's raw realism. Composer Mickey J. Meyer's background score intensifies the tension and crucial moments, while Karthika Srinivas's editing is spot on. In addition to the realistic prosthetics utilized in violent moments, advanced AI and CGI add realism to criminal scenes. The combination of sound design, editing, visual effects, and cinematography immerses spectators in the gloomy, psychological thriller components.

Advertisement

At the box office, next week will bring stiff competition for HIT 3. Two major releases are expected to challenge its box office hold in Telugu states on May 9th. #Single, a romantic comedy starring Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, and Ivana, directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by Allu Aravind is the first to enter the race. And then, Subham, the horror-comedy produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, starring Shriya Kontham, Shalini Kondepudi, and Harshith Malgireddy, will also be released this Friday. It remains to be seen how HIT 3 will fare against these newcomers.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 Day 5 India Box Office: Nani and Srinidhi Shetty led action-thriller grosses strong Rs 5 crore on Monday