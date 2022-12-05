HIT: The Second Case box office collections; Adivi Sesh starrer opens to 31 crores Worldwide in first weekend

HIT 2 also performed well overseas with $850K opening weekend in North America. The worldwide box office collections of Major are Rs. 31 crores approx.

The second instalment in the Telugu action-thriller series HIT had a good first weekend at the box office. The Adivi Sesh starrer grossed Rs. 21.50 crores in India, of that Rs. 18 crores came from the Telugu states. The weekend numbers are similar to Adivi’s previous release this year Major , while almost double the lifetime numbers of the first HIT in 2020.

The box office collections of HIT 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 7.75 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7 crores

Sunday - 6.75 crores

Total - Rs. 21.50 crores

The film saw a decline in collections each day over the weekend, one reason being collections coming from urban centres which can see a drop on Sunday. Despite that, the film has done most of its job, earning Rs. 9 crores share in Telugu states as against costs of Rs. 13 crores, which shall be recovered quite easily.

Generally, the latter half of the year is a slump period for Tollywood, it was particularly the case this year with the last major success being Karthikeya 2 in August. Barring RRR and those three weeks in August, this has been a down year for the Telugu film industry.

The territorial breakdown for the first-weekend box office collections of HIT 2 is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 9.10 crores (Rs. 4.20 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 1.60 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

Andhra - Rs. 7.30 crores (Rs. 3.80 crores share)



AP/TS - Rs. 18 crores (Rs. 9 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.30 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

North India - Rs. 0.50 crores (Rs. 20 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 70 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)

India - Rs. 21.50 crores (Rs. 10.50 crores share)