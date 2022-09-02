Karthikeya 2 box office collections; Cross 100 crores worldwide, heading for same in India

Karthikeya 2 had another strong hold in its third week dropping less than 40 per cent, collecting Rs. 20.25 crores approx. The total box office collections of Karthikeya 2 in India have reached Rs. 86.75 crores approx, highly likely to hit Rs. 100 crores final number, possibly in the fifth or sixth week. The film has crossed the three-digit figure globally, with $1.70 million (Rs. 13.50 crores) coming from overseas, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 100.25 crores.

The box office collections of Karthikeya 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 33.60 crores (6 days)

Week Two - Rs. 32.90 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.60 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 4.40 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 4.80 crores

3rd Monday - Rs. 1.90 crores

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 1.90 crores

3rd Wednesday - Rs. 3.25 crores

3rd Thursday - Rs. 1.40 crores

Total - Rs. 86.75 crores

The film utilised the rejection of Liger to its benefit as collections jumped on Friday from Thursday and then saw big gains over the weekend. The holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi saw business jumping on Wednesday. On its Third Thursday, the film was just 30 per cent down from its previous week, which is an excellent hold and bodes well for the next week's holds.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Karthikeya 2 in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 22.80 crores (Rs. 11.10 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 6.90 crores (Rs. 4.40 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 24.30 crores (Rs. 13.20 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 54 crores (Rs. 28.70 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 5.75 (Rs. 2.20 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.60 crores (Rs. 50 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 25.40 crores (Rs. 9.10 crores share)