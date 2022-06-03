EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu & Adivi Sesh explain why pandemic didn't impact Telugu Film Industry

Mahesh Babu’s maiden independent production, Major, fronted by Adivi Sesh has released across the globe today and has been received with generally positive response from audience and critics alike. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla for the film promotions, Mahesh and Adivi discussed the impact that covid 19 had on the Telugu film industry.

When asked if commercial cinema is the way forward in the pandemic times, Mahesh answered, “This is a genre which always flourishes. A commercial film is a commercial film and you always want the theatres to rock, roll and laugh. The Telugu industry has been doing sensationally well and I think, after the lockdown, the openings of our films were simply phenomenal. I got calls from other industries wondering what’s happening in Telugu cinema? Did the pandemic really happen?” He added, “I think the audience have been really loving towards our films and they love the cinematic experience.”

His leading man, Adivi agrees to the ideology. “As Mahesh sir said, we have had a very different experience in the pandemic. We had a bonanza of films doing well between the first and second wave. I think, there was never a question of whether the audience will return to the cinema halls or not. The doubt never existed for us. The confidence of taking Telugu cinema into Hindi and the world comes from this support of the audience,” explains Sesh.

He signs off, “What Bhangra is for Punjabi’s, films are for the Telugu audience.” Watch the full video conversation with the duo below as they discuss Major, SS Rajamouli, Goodachari 2 and lot more.

Also Read| Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar starrer runtime, screen count & opening day prediction