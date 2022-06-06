Major First weekend box office collections; Adivi Sesh starrer collects 36 crores worldwide

The biographical action drama, Major performed well at the box office during its opening weekend collecting Rs. 27 crores. Filmed in Telugu and Hindi, the film is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film did the majority of its business in Telugu states, though the Hindi version after a slow start had collections picked up during the weekend.

The box office collections of Major at the Indian box office are as follows:

Paid Previews - Rs. 70 lakhs

Friday - Rs. 8.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 8.50 crores

Sunday - 9.30 crores

Total - Rs. 27 crores

The film performed best in the urban centres which is expected given the film caters to those centres but the collections in smaller centres were good as well. The trend in general over the weekend was strong and it has already recovered the investment for most of its buyers and is expected to give good returns. The film also performed strongly overseas with a $900K opening weekend in North America. The worldwide box office collections of Major are Rs. 36.50 crores approx.

The territorial breakdown for the first-weekend box office collections of Major is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 8.10 crores (Rs. 4 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 1.30 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 7.60 crores (Rs. 4.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 17.70 crores (Rs. 9.80 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 2.70 crores (Rs. 1.20 crores share)

North India - Rs. 6.10 crores (Rs. 2.50 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 50 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)