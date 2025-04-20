Jaat Box Office Day 11 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol’s action entertainer eyes Rs 5 crore for its 2nd Sunday net

Jaat Box Office Day 11 Early Estimates: Sunny Deol’s latest pan-India action entertainer was released on April 10, 2025. Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni helms this big comeback of Sunny Deol in the theaters, nearly 2 years after the actor’s all-time blockbuster Gadar 2. While it has been over two weeks since the film was released, it has seen a moderate trend in its theatrical run till now.

As for its Day 11 early estimates, the Sunny Deol film is expected to collect Rs 5 crore net. This jump in its single-day net comes after a minor drop to Rs 3.25 crore on its previous day, i.e., the second Saturday. Like any other commercial entertainer, a Sunday growth was expected for this mass action film. So far, the film has collected Rs 66.60 crore in India net as its last 10-day total. With the Sunday net added, it would easily cross Rs 70 crore.

This jump comes as a new A-lister’s film has set foot in theaters in the form of Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2. The latest release also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead. With the new release being a courtroom drama standing against a mass action entertainer, it didn’t cause any harm, nor did it harm itself, as both films target an entirely different audience.

Jaat’s run has not been extraordinary, as the trade expected before its release, but fairly average. With its net box office collection to date, Jaat stands as the third highest grosser of Sunny Deol’s career, with a small margin behind Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which is second with a net of Rs 77 crore in India.

The pan-Indian film Jaat is currently playing in theaters near you. It stars Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others in the lead roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

