Box Office: After Jaat’s release, analyzing 5 upcoming movies of Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol’s latest action entertainer Jaat is currently running in theaters around the globe. The film has recently completed its opening weekend run with Rs 50 crore grossed worldwide in just 4 days. As the film continues to perform at the box office, let’s analyze the 5 upcoming movies of Sunny Deol:

1. Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is scheduled as the immediate next release of Sunny Deol in 2025 after Jaat. The cast and crew of the film consists of director Rajkumar Santoshi and features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and others among the leads. This partition drama marks the reunion of Sunny Deol with director Rajkumar Santoshi nearly 3 decades after Ghatak and has high expectations riding on it just because of the talents involved in its making.

2. Border 2

The sequel to the much-loved war drama from 1997, Border 2 is scheduled to release on the Republic Day weekend, 2026. It is directed by Kesari fame Anurag Singh, and led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Dilit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is set in 1971 just like its prequel. As the first part was an all-time blockbuster at the box office, the same is expected from the second part too especially after the massive and nostalgic success of Gadar 2.

3. Ramayana: Part 1

The Ramayana duology is currently one of the most awaited movies of Indian cinema. The first part of this historical epic is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash. This mega project is helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari and if turns out to be good, can be one of the biggest blockbusters ever seen in Indian cinema.

4. Ramayana: Part 2

If Ramayana: Part 1 becomes a huge success, it would elevate the excitement for the film by multiple folds resulting in much bigger box office results. Scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release, the film’s success and hype depend largely on the success of the first part.

5. Safar

Safar is a complete drama film made on a small scale, helmed by Shanshank Udapurkar. The release date of the film is currently not scheduled yet.

Watch the Jaat trailer

Aside from the above 5 movies, Sunny Deol would also star in Baap directed by Ahmed Khan and Soorya directed by M. Padmakumar, a remake of the Malayalam crime-drama Joseph. While most chances say that the two films would release, their production is left incomplete raising certain doubts on the film. Meanwhile, Jaat runs in theaters nationwide pulling in box office numbers.

