Jaat Box Office Day 11 Mid-Day Trends: Sunny Deol’s film maintains decent demand with its afternoon shows

Jaat Box Office Day 11 Mid-Day Trends: Jaat marks the comeback of Sunny Deol in his much-loved mass avatar, nearly 2 years after the all-time blockbuster performance of Gadar 2. The film hit the theaters worldwide on April 10, 2025. Directed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, it features Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, and several others in its leading cast.

This latest Sunny Deol entertainer entered the second week of this run on the occasion of Good Friday. Though it did see a drop later on its second Saturday, a rise is once again expected this Sunday. The 10-day total of Jaat currently stands at Rs 66.60 crore. Judging by the mid-day trends of the film, it can easily go past the Rs 70 crore mark today.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is currently in a rivalry with the new Dharma Productions’ film Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It is a courtroom drama released this Friday and received positively by its audience. Anyway, neither of the films has shown any big damage to the other as they target a largely different section of the audience with their content.

While Kesari 2 being a courtroom drama is a multiplex-centric film finding its audience in the A-tier centers, Jaat is a mass action entertainer entirely driven by the public from tier 3 and 4 territories in single screens. Both the films have been performing just decent enough till now with their audience driving them at a deserving pace. While Jaat’s reception is more of a mixed one, Kesari 2’s reception is a highly positive one and even after that, there is not a big difference in how both the films have been received at the ticket windows.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

