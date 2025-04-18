Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 9: Sunny Deol's massy actioner expected to score Rs 5 crore net on second Friday

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 9: Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has got a new competition, Kesari Chapter 2. Amid this, the Sunny Deol-led actioner has been running on a decent note while gaining momentum on the ninth day at the box office. Also starring Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra, Jaat is expected to score around Rs 5 crore today.

Produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, Jaat has completed eight days at the box office. On Day 9, early estimates suggest that the Sunny Deol starrer will collect Rs 5 crore net business at the box office.

Jaat, which is helmed by Gopichand Malineni, has earned around Rs 60 crore so far. After the ninth day, the latest actioner will have a cumulative net collection of a little under Rs 65 crore at the Indian box office.

Also featuring Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher, Jaat received mixed responses from cinephiles. While some cinegoers praised Sunny Deol's hard-hitting performance in the latest actioner, a section of the audience felt that the narrative in the second half wasn't up to the mark.

Jaat took away the screens of Salman Khan's action drama, Sikandar, and moved ahead in its theatrical run. It is now locking horns with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2, which stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan.

Jaat should ensure good performance on Saturday and Sunday to have a happy second weekend. Released on 3500 screens, it is Sunny Deol's biggest movie after his previous release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The verdict of Jaat is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, it is established that the lifetime business of the Mythri Movie Makers' production will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

