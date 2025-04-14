Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's movie expects boost on Ambedkar Jayanti

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Gopichand Malineni's directorial venture, Jaat, is the latest release at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, the action entertainer has maintained a decent hold at the box office since its release. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is expecting a boost on Ambedkar Jayanti 2025.

Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has completed five days at the box office. Based on mid-day trends, on Day 5, Sunny Deol-starrer is expected to benefit from the national holiday of Ambedkar Jayanti. The occasion is likely to boost its footfalls on the first Monday. It is yet to be seen if the movie can utilize the holiday in shows happening later in the day.

This comes after the actioner witnessed a great jump while earning Rs 13.75 crore on Sunday. It was the highest figure for the movie so far. Sunny Deol's movie earned Rs 39 crore in the last four days at the box office. It should maintain a good hold to be able to sustain itself well in the coming days.

Jaat is fighting a box office battle with Sikandar, which has crawled to touch Rs 100 crore. Now, all eyes are on how it manages to hold its fort amid the clash of two upcoming movies, Kesari Chapter 2 and The Bhootnii.

In Jaat, Sunny Deol plays the titular role who locks horns with Randeep Hooda's character. Hooda is cast as the main antagonist, Ranatunga. The film stars Regina Cassandra as the female lead. It also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in crucial roles.

Jaat has the potential to be a successful venture. However, it won't perform extraordinarily like his previous all-time blockbuster release, Gadar 2.

