Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan's action-entertainer nets Rs 50 lakh; crawls near Rs 100 crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan-led Sikandar was released on March 30, 2025, during the Eid weekend. It marks the first team-up of Salman with the director A.R. Murugadoss, along with actress Rashmika Mandanna and antagonist Sathyaraj. Though the film was expected to end up as one of the biggest grossers, it is now struggling to reach a total of Rs 100 crore. The film collected Rs 50 lakh on its second Friday.

Sikandar was supposed to mark a successful theatrical comeback of Salman Khan after a streak of underperformers, but instead, it has continued to disappoint in its overall run. The film earned Rs 50 lakh India net on its Day 13, dropping further down from its Day 12 total of Rs 60 lakh.

The present cume of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer stands at Rs 99.10 crore net at the Indian box office. While the difference between the current total and the Rs 100 crore net mark looks short, achieving it is equally difficult for a film with a hold at the box office like Sikandar. Given its weak performance, AR Murugadoss's latest film will likely end up under this mark.

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 89.75 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 1.65 crore Day 10 Rs 1.4 crore Day 11 Rs 1.2 crore Day 12 Rs 60 Lakh Day 13 Rs 50 Lakh Total Rs 99.10 crore

The film was harshly received by both the general audience and the critics, resulting in a largely downward trend after its release. As Sunny Deol’s latest action entertainer, Jaat was released at the box office this Thursday, the screen count for Sikandar also dropped considerably, further weakening its box office position.

The best phase of Sikandar’s run to date has been the Eid holiday, when the film again showed a barely average performance, with Rs 27 crore net on the national holiday. Post the three-day celebration period, it has been on a downward trend, with any growth rarely helping it. The film is currently near the end of its theatrical run, right below the Rs 100 crore mark.

Sikandar in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.