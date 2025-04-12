Jaat vs Gadar 2 First 2 Days Box Office: Sunny Deol’s new film sees modest start compared to his previous blockbuster

Jaat vs Gadar 2 First 2 Days Box Office: Pinkvilla is back with another box office comparison, this time between Jaat, Sunny Deol’s latest action-packed release, and his 2023 juggernaut Gadar 2. While both films feature the Bollywood biggie in larger-than-life roles, their commercial journeys have begun on very different notes. Let’s take a closer look at how Jaat has fared in its opening days when placed alongside the massive opening run of the latter film.

Here’s how Jaat and Gadar 2 performed in their first two days:

Jaat

Released worldwide on April 10, 2025, Jaat marks the Hindi debut of Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film brings together Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in high-voltage portrayals set in rural India. The narrative revolves around a mysterious outsider who takes a stand against a tyrant in a coastal village, triggering old-school Deol-style vengeance action.

On Day 1, Jaat managed to collect Rs 9 crore—a decent start considering the low pre-release buzz and off-holiday frame. The film, however, saw a drop on Day 2, earning Rs 6.75 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 15.75 crore. While the figure isn’t massive, it’s still notable for a mid-range masala feature, especially in today’s theatrical landscape, where inviting audiences to cinemas is a task in itself.

That said, a two-day total in the Rs 20 to 25 crore range would have been ideal given Deol’s mass appeal. The current numbers, while respectable, raise concerns regarding the film’s long-term momentum.

Gadar 2

In comparison, Gadar 2, released on August 11, 2023, was a full-blown box office party. Directed by Anil Sharma, the period action drama served as a sequel to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and rode high on nostalgia and patriotic emotion. With Sunny Deol returning as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel reprising her role, the film opened to extraordinary numbers—Rs 39 crore on Day 1 and Rs 42 crore on Day 2.

The two-day total of Rs 81 crore placed the evergreen phenomenon among the top openers of the year, fuelled by a long Independence Day weekend and massive pre-release hype.

Two-Day Net Collections of Jaat and Gadar 2 are as follows:

Film Jaat Gadar 2 Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 39 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 42 crore Total Rs 15.75 crore Rs 81 crore

Clearly, Gadar 2 remains in a different league altogether. Still, for Jaat to collect Rs 15.75 crore in two days despite limited chatter and no franchise advantage is an achievement in itself.

