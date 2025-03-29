Randeep Hooda criticizes Bollywood's ‘bhedh chaal’ mentality, says only OTT dares to experiment: ‘Sabko Stree ke baad horror comedy banana hai’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently shared his thoughts on Bollywood's tendency to follow trends blindly. He pointed out that genuine innovation is now primarily seen on OTT platforms. Using the success of Stree, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, as an example, he noted how the industry is now flooded with horror comedies, as filmmakers rush to replicate its formula.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Randeep Hooda discussed how the industry heavily relies on trends. He said, “I would bring it down to bhedh chaal. If one thing works, then similar things start getting made. Sabko vahi banaana hai. Abhi sabko Stree ke baad horror comedy banaana hai.”

As an actor, he believes such an approach shouldn’t dictate creative choices and highlighted the ongoing crisis in Bollywood driven by several factors.

The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor highlighted how films have become increasingly formula-driven, focusing more on execution than filmmaking. He added that the industry has distanced itself from originality, operating within a confined space that leaves little room for creative experimentation.

Randeep added that despite concerns about Bollywood's lack of originality, he sees promise in OTT platforms, where creativity still finds space to thrive. However, he acknowledges that even streaming platforms are beginning to prioritize commercial appeal, driven by the need for higher viewership and subscriptions.

Determined to extend boundaries, he added that he hopes to be the one to challenge the norm by striking a balance, exploring experimental storytelling while choosing themes that resonate with a wider audience.

Randeep Hooda also talked about the different approach of South Indian filmmakers, praising their ability to create stories with deeper cultural roots and well-developed characters. He noted that their storytelling remains connected to their heritage, focusing on fundamental human emotions that resonate with a broad audience.

Talking about the success of recent blockbuster films, Randeep pointed out how larger-than-life dialogues and commercial elements, once a hallmark of Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, are making a strong comeback in South cinema with characters like Pushpa, who refuse to bow down.

Randeep Hooda emphasized that South Indian filmmakers are essentially crafting the kind of films Bollywood once excelled at, but with stronger storytelling and more authentic character development. He pointed out how characters like Pushpa stand out for their raw and imperfect appeal, unlike many Bollywood protagonists who prioritize sculpted physiques over depth in performance.

