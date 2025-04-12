Jaat Box Office Day 3 Morning Trends: Sunny Deol starrer to witness good growth after subdued Friday

Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni and starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Singh and others took a decent start of around Rs 9 crore at the box office on its opening day (Thursday), coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The movie got a very strong reception in Rajasthan, UP, Central India and parts of East Punjab, while the response was subdued in most of the other circuits. On Friday, the actioner dropped by around 25-27 percent, netting Rs 6.75 crore, for a cumulative total of Rs 15.75 crore in 2 days. The Day 3 has begun on a positive note.

Jaat has managed to see an uptick in collections on its first Saturday if the morning shows are anything to go by. While the growth was expected lines, it is always good when the expectations are met because post the pandemic, even that has become very difficult. Jaat's highest single day collections of the run so far are set to come today, only for it to be topped on Sunday. Monday being a partial holiday will also help the prospects of this Sunny Deol starrer, positively taking the five day total to over Rs 45 crore.

Watch the Jaat Trailer

While the collections of Jaat look good considering no Sunny Deol film in recent times barring Gadar 2 has managed to really open, it isn't as rosy because the costs of Jaat are high and that can't be discounted. The production on Jaat started after Gadar 2's historic theatrical performance, when the actor started to charge premium rates. The money was also lavishly spent to mount the film, unlike most of Deol's films before Gadar 2 which weren't as pricey. The leniency towards the film's decent initials is because no one expected Jaat to open even to half of what it has managed on its opening day, despite Gadar 2's carnage.

Jaat finding an audience in the Hindi belt is good news, irrespective of whether the movie ends up succeeding or not. As more and more high octane films are produced keeping the masses in mind, the currently dormant audiences will become active audiences.

Let's see how Jaat performs through the noon, evening and night. A double digit (Rs 10 crore plus) day 3 is certainly on the cards and it will be more about how much higher it can go from here. You can watch Jaat in theatres now.

