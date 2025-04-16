Jaat vs Sikandar 1st Week Box Office Comparison: Sunny Deol's movie lags behind Salman Khan starrer in 7-day run

Jaat vs. Sikandar 1st Week Box Office Comparison: Sunny Deol and Salman Khan, who have been contributing to Hindi cinema for several decades, brought their respective action movies this year. We are talking about Jaat and Sikandar. The Sunny Deol-led film was released on April 10, and Salman Khan's movie arrived on March 30. We are comparing the first week's net collections of Jaat and Sikandar.

JAAT

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat had begun its journey with an opening of Rs 9 crore. It then minted Rs 6.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 9.5 crore on Day 3, and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 4. After recording the two-digit figure, Sunny Deol-starrer fetched Rs 7.5 crore on the fifth day.

On Day 6, the action thriller recorded high footfalls due to subsidized ticket rates. It managed to collect Rs 5.50 crore. On the seventh day, Gopichand Malineni's helmer earned Rs 4 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 55.75 crore.

SIKANDAR

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar entered the box office with a double-digit opening. It started with Rs 25 crore, followed by Rs 27 crore and Rs 18.5 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

The Salman Khan-led actioner collected Rs 8.5 crore on the fourth day and Rs 4.75 crore on the fifth day. The collection on Day 6 and Day 7 remained Rs 2.75 crore each. The total first-week collection of AR Murugadoss' directorial stood at Rs 89.25 crore.

Days Jaat Sikandar Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 7.5 crore Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 5.50 crore Rs 2.75 crore Day 7 Rs 4 crore Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 55.75 crore Rs 89.25 crore

In the first week, Jaat has lagged behind Sikandar. Can it perform better in the second weekend? Let's see.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

