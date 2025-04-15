Jaat vs Sikandar 1st 6 Days India Net Box Office: Has Sunny Deol's movie been able to put up a fight against Salman Khan's Eid release?

Jaat vs Sikandar 1st 6 Days India Net Box Office Comparison: Hindi box office has two movies running in theaters these days, Jaat and Sikandar. While the former is new, the latter one is a holdover release. As Jaat completes six days of its theatrical run, let's compare its performance with Sikandar. Also, decode if it has been able to put up a fight against the Eid release.

Advertisement

JAAT

Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat collected Rs 39 crore in its extending opening weekend. After its four-day-long weekend, Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 7.25 crore on the fifth day at the box office. On the sixth day, the latest actioner earned around Rs 4 crore to Rs 4.5 crore, bringing its cume collection to Rs 50.25 crore to Rs 50.75 crore.

SIKANDAR

Sikandar, which hit the screens on March 30, 2025, earned Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend. On Day 4, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie fetched Rs 8.5 crore, followed by Rs 4.75 crore on Day 5. The action drama collected Rs 2.75 crore on Day 6 at the box office. The cume earnings of Sikandar stood at Rs 86.5 crore on the sixth day.

Days Jaat Sikandar Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 7.25 crore Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 4 crore- Rs 4.5 crore Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 50.25 crore- Rs 50.75 crore Rs 86.5 crore

While both Jaat and Sikandar are average performers, Sunny Deol's actioner has been lagging behind in the race. Sikandar, on the other hand, has performed better than the new movie.

Jaat and Sikandar in cinemas

Jaat and Sikandar are running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for these movies yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

ALSO READ: Jaat vs Sikandar Box Office Comparison: Here's how Sunny Deol and Salman Khan's films performed in 1st five days