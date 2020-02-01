Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan starrer gets a poor opening

Jawaani Jaaneman box office collections:Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer was expected to make a decent opening, however, it received a poor response on day 1.

Jawaani Jaaneman box office report is out. , Alaya F and starrer which hit the silver screens yesterday have received a poor start at the ticket windows. As per Box Office India, the movie's day 1 collection is Rs 2.5- 3 crores. The movie may mint more on the weekend and also positive word of mouth will help the movie to get good numbers by Monday. The drama is likely to face some competition from and starrer Street Dancer 3D and starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Next week the film may get affected by Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang.

As per Trade analyst, Girih Johar had predicted the movie would be off to a decent start. He had predicted that the opening numbers to around Rs 3 to 4 crores. He had said, "Depending upon the content and appreciation, the box office collection could be impacted. Jawaani Jaaneman will work better in metro circuits. It also depends on word of mouth from the audience."

The movie has to mint more than Rs 40 crore to be a hit as apparently the budget of the film was Rs 30 crore and an additional 10 crore was spent on the promotions. The film is approximately released in more than 1200 screens.

While the trailer had received a positive response from the audience, we have to wait to see what will be the movie's fate at the box office. Speaking of the movie, the same is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film follows the life of Saif's character who is a casanova. His life changes when his teenage daughter(Alaya) visits him. Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the movie marks Alaya's debut.

