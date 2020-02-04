Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 4: Saif Ali Khan starrer mints Rs 1.75 crore on first Monday

Jawaani Jaaneman box office collections: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer's four day total is Rs 14 crore. Read on to know more.
1520 reads Mumbai
saif ali khan,Box Office,Jawaani JaanemanJawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 4: Saif Ali Khan starrer mints Rs 1.75 crore on first Monday
Jawaani Jaaneman box office report of day 4 is out. Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu starrer which opened on an average note saw a huge slump on the first Monday. As per Box Office India, the movie saw a 40% fall on Monday and collected Rs 1.75 crore on day 4. The four-day total now stands at Rs 14 crore nett. For the unversed, on day 1 and day 2 the movie minted Rs 3 crore and 4.25 crore respectively. The day 3 i.e. Sunday was the best collection of the movie with Rs 5 crore.

As per the same report, ideally, the first-week collections should be around Rs 18.5- 19 crore. However, the release of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang may affect its second-week earnings. Speaking of earnings from the best place, the same are NCR, Mumbai and Pune. Other strong areas are UP, Central and Gujarat. 

Talking about the movie, the comedy-drama was helmed by Nitin Kakkar of Mitron and Filmistaan fame. The movie follows the life of Saif's character who is a casanova and is unaware that he has a teenage daughter. With this movie, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala is making her debut. Aside from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars Farida Jalal, Kubbra Sait, and Chunky Panday among others.

The day-wise break of Jawaani Jaaneman's box office collection:

Day 1, Friday - 3,00,00,0000 appr

Day 2, Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Day 3, Sunday - 5,00,00,000 apprx

Day 4, Monday- 1,75,00,000 apprxx

TOTAL -  14 crore apprx

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

