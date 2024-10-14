Jigra Day 4 Box Office Collections India: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's movie FAILS the Monday test; Drops by 60 percent to net Rs 1.80 crore

Jigra directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa and others, dropped by 60 percent from the opening day on its first Monday, as it could only manage Rs 1.80 crore. Coupled with the Rs 16.50 crore opening weekend, the four day total of Jigra stands at Rs 18.30 crore. The weekend trend somewhat suggested that the movie would not hold up and that's exactly what has happened.

Jigra Drops By 60 Percent On First Monday; The Drop Seals The Film A Sorry Fate

Jigra will have to hold at low levels for a couple of weeks to just end up with respectable final numbers considering the genre and the appeal. Even a steady hold at low levels from here won't absolve it from an unfavourable theatrical verdict. The social media negativity for the Alia Bhatt starrer has certainly affected the way prospective viewers saw this film. Most people these days, deduce how a film is, based on its collections. Here, along with the low collections, there was a section of the people even questioning its authenticity. When this happens, literally nothing can be done to control the narrative.

Why Has Box Office Become So Important For A Film's Social Media Image

In today's time and age, there are just two ways that a movie is seen. Either it is a blockbuster or it is a flop. Films that open low or have limited interest, will always find it difficult to prove their success. Jigra, despite not just being a safe film monetarily, but also being a profitable one for its producers, will have to pay the price of low theatrical collections. The prominence of box office numbers has increased so much that it can't be ignored even if one wishes to. It gets shoved into everyone's faces through different mediums on different platforms. When will a film be seen for what it is and not by what it collects is the burning question.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collection of Jigra

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 5.50 crore 4 Rs 1.80 crore Total Rs 18.30 crore net in 4 days in India

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is over-protective of her brother and is more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative of theirs. Satya never feels like she, or her brother, is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of the relative Satya and Ankur are living with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in South East Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now upto Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

Jigra In Theatres

Jigra plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

