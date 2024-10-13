Vedang Raina reveals his reaction to watching BTS video of Ranbir Kapoor singing in Rockstar; 'Kuch nahi, negative'

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of a singer in Rockstar remains iconic, with fans still praising his flawless performance. His impeccable lip-syncing in the movie was so convincing that many believed he could actually sing. However, perceptions shifted when a behind-the-scenes video of his lip-syncing went viral. Like many others, actor Vedang Raina, who draws inspiration from Ranbir, admitted that his opinion changed after watching the video. In a recent interview, Vedang shared his reaction to the same stating 'Kuch nahi, it was negative'.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Vedang shared that he took inspiration from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar to sing and perform songs. He said, “Ranbir ki jo lip-syncing hai, I have always been a big fan of him, and he does it brilliantly. Toh mai bohot curious tha, and Rockstar meri favorite film hai, toh mai BTS dekhna chahta tha, ki wo actually gaa sakte hain ya nahi."

(Vedang shared his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's lip-syncing skills, stating that he has always been a fan of how brilliantly Ranbir does it. He mentioned his curiosity, especially since Rockstar is his favorite film, which led him to watch the behind-the-scenes footage to see if Ranbir could actually sing).

He added, "Toh mai thoda bohot gaa leta tha, and mere dimaag mein tha, he must be a singer, kuch pitch toh hogi, but it was negative. Toh maine unse yeh pick up kiya ki, pitch-match karne ki koshish nahi karunga, mai bas performance pe dhyaan dunga."

(Vedang explained that, although he had some singing experience and expected Ranbir to have some pitch, it turned out to be different. From this, he learned to focus more on the performance rather than matching the pitch.)

On the professional front, Kapoor's upcoming project is Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where he will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the filming for the movie began in the first week of October 2024, with Alia set to join the production in December.

Kapoor is also set to appear in Ramayana Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. Additionally, he has Animal Park lined up in his future projects.

