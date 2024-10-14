Alia Bhatt says she 'physically shut down from the rest of the world' for her Udta Punjab character; recalls how Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi changed her

Alia Bhatt’s career has grown stronger with every film ever since she made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, back in 2012. Over the past decades, she played varied characters which not only made her win the National Film Award but also brought significant change in her. During a chat, she stated that while shooting for the 2016 film Udta Punjab, she physically and emotionally shut down from the rest of the world.

A couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt sat down to chat with IMDb for their Icons Only Segment. As she expressed her love for food, sleep, and her daughter Raha Kapoor, she also spoke about the effects of her characters on her personality. The global sensation stated that her character in Udta Punjab made her very uncomfortable. It was also the first and only film that she had gone method on. “I actually physically shut down from the rest of the world, emotionally shut down for the time period that I was shooting the film,” the actress stated.

Further on, she opened up about the 2014 film Highway where she felt a significant shift in her personality. Backing her statement with reasons, she stated that it was probably because she was on the road for so long, away from home. “The first time I really had an experience like that was like going away to college but only my college was a film set,” the Gully Boy actress divulged.

Finally, she spoke about being part of the 2022 movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which made her win the National Award for Best Actress. Sharing her experience of working on it, Bhatt admitted that she wasn’t the same actor after she walked off that set and that was because of the experience. Additionally, she also heaped praise on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stated that an actor can never be the same after being directed by him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in her upcoming YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, it also stars Munjya actress Sharvari in a key role.

