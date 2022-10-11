Kantara box office collection: Extraordinary run continues, Beats KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka on Second Monday

The trend remains UP for Kantara as the film had a phenomenal second Monday at the box office. The film collected Rs. 4.50 crores yesterday, which was 5 per cent more than its second Friday and 38 per cent more than Monday last week. The total box office collections of Kantara have reached Rs. 48.50 crores approx as of yesterday and will be crossing Rs. 50 crores mark today. Karnataka makes most of the collections at Rs. 46.30 crores while the rest of India yielded another Rs. 2.20 crores in a limited release for the Kannada version. The other languages' dubbed versions are slated to release next week, which will bringing more money outside of the home state.

Kantara grossed Rs. 4.30 crores approx in Karnataka yesterday, which is higher than Rs. 3.30 crores of KGF: Chapter 2 did on its second Monday. There is no consistent data available for the Sandalwood box office in the past, so it's a bit tough to say if this is an all-time record but most likely it is. Kantara was already beating the daily collections of KGF 2 in the South Canara region, it has now started beating them at the state level. It will be interesting to see how long it can continue to do so. In South Canara, the film is a historic blockbuster and is set to be the biggest grosser ever beating KGF: Chapter 2, despite having lower ticket prices in the first week.