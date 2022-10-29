Kantara box office collections; Records biggest Friday of the run in Fifth week

The first two increases came simply from the gains made in Karnataka while the third one came due to additional collections from the dubbed versions. This week’s increase is propelled by the expansion of dubbed versions as all of them added newer screens which led to collections surging from last week by 25 percent. That aside, Karnataka itself held supremely well, dropping just 10 percent from the previous week, despite the release of Puneeth Rajkumar’s final posthumous release Gandhada Gudi, which also opened to very good numbers yesterday.

The unreal collections keep coming for Kantara as it collected another Rs. 8 crores on its fifth Friday, taking its total to Rs. 217 crores approx. The fifth Friday of the film is the biggest Friday of the run, overtaking Rs. 7.30 crores it did on its fourth Friday . The film has seen its collections increase on every Friday since its release.

The film will also see an increase in weekend collections, possibly around Rs. 35 crores as against Rs. 31.30 crores in the fourth weekend and Rs. 38 crores in the third weekend. The total collections of the film will stand around Rs. 245 crores by Sunday, making Rs. 300 crores look like a plausible target.

The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 26.75 crores

Week Two - Rs. 37.25 crores

Week Three - Rs. 75 crores

Week Four - Rs. 70 crores

5th Friday - Rs. 8 crores

Total - Rs. 217 crores

Kantara is now the second-highest grosser ever in Karnataka, beating Baahubali 2, and standing just behind KGF Chapter 2. KGF 2 once seemed too far out to target but now there is a very real possibility of Kantara topping it. Even if it falls short by a little margin, it is locked to beat the Kannada version numbers of KGF 2 in the state.

The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 131.50 crores

AP / TS - Rs. 35.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 4.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 5.50 crores

North India - Rs. 40 crores

Total - Rs. 217 crores

Also Read: Kantara box office collection; Gravity defying run continues, Surpass 200 crores in India