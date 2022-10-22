Kantara box office collections remains rock solid on its Fourth Friday, Crosses 100 crores in Karnataka

In spite of multiple new releases this week, Kantara continues to smash at the box office in its fourth week. The film started the fourth week with Rs. 7.50 crores, which is once again higher than the same day last week, though to be fair this week has collections from dubbed versions in AP/TS, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which was not there last week as they released on Saturday. The drop in holdover markets of Karnataka was less than 35 per cent, while the Hindi version in North India is up 60 per cent from last week.

The total box office collections of Kantara in India have reached Rs. 146 crores, it will be crossing Rs. 150 crores today. The second weekend is likely to bring around Rs. 33-35 crores, which will take its cume to Rs. 170 crores plus by Sunday. Then the weekdays will be helped by the Diwali holidays, so it's set for another strong hold in the fourth week.