Kantara box office collections remains rock solid on its Fourth Friday, Crosses 100 crores in Karnataka
Kantara continues to smash at the box office in its fourth week, adding 7.50 crores to its total 22 days total of 146 crores yesterday. It crossed 100 crores in Karnataka, only the third to do so.
In spite of multiple new releases this week, Kantara continues to smash at the box office in its fourth week. The film started the fourth week with Rs. 7.50 crores, which is once again higher than the same day last week, though to be fair this week has collections from dubbed versions in AP/TS, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which was not there last week as they released on Saturday. The drop in holdover markets of Karnataka was less than 35 per cent, while the Hindi version in North India is up 60 per cent from last week.
The total box office collections of Kantara in India have reached Rs. 146 crores, it will be crossing Rs. 150 crores today. The second weekend is likely to bring around Rs. 33-35 crores, which will take its cume to Rs. 170 crores plus by Sunday. Then the weekdays will be helped by the Diwali holidays, so it's set for another strong hold in the fourth week.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 26.50 crores
Week Two - Rs. 37.25 crores
Week Three - Rs. 74.75 crores
4th Friday - Rs. 7.50 crores
Total - Rs. 146 crores
Kantara crossed Rs. 100 crores in Karnataka yesterday, making it only the third film in history to do so after Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. The film is still going strong in its fourth week adding Rs. 3 crores to its tally yesterday in the state as compared to Rs. 1.20 crores of KGF 2 on the same day. The film has beaten the daily collections of KGF 2 in Karnataka for 12 consecutive days, starting from the second Monday. There is still no saying where the film will eventually close with something like Rs. 150 crores can’t be ruled out at the moment.
The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 100 crores
AP / TS - Rs. 22 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 2.75 crores
Kerala - Rs. 75 lakhs
North India - Rs. 20.50 crores
Total - Rs. 146 crores
