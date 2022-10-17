Kantara box office collection doubles again in Third weekend, Tops 100 crores worldwide

The second weekend had seen collections doubling on the strength of the momentum the film was carrying from a glowing word of mouth while in the third weekend it was the release of dubbed versions that propelled the collections. That said, even the holdover market, Karnataka had an uptick in collections as well, growing 15 per cent from the second weekend for Rs. 19.50 crores approx, 2.35 times that of KGF 2, which previously held the record for the biggest third weekend in the state.

Kantara once again doubled its weekend numbers in its third week, collecting Rs. 36.50 crores approx over the weekend in India. Though rare, at times, films grow in the second weekend from the first, repeating the same in the third weekend is a sight to behold and then here there is this film that has doubled every weekend since its release.

The seventeen days total box office collections of Kantara in India stands at Rs. 99 crores approx. The film will be entering the Rs. 100 crores grossers club today, making it only the third Sandalwood movie ever to do so after two KGF movies. The film did cross the three-digit mark worldwide, with $1.30 million coming from overseas, for a global total of Rs. 110 crores approx.

The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 26.25 crores

Week Two - Rs. 36.25 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 6 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 13.50 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 17 crores

Total - Rs. 99 crores

The film has grossed Rs. 80 crores approx in Karnataka so far, making it the fourth/fifth highest-grosser ever behind KGF 2, Baahubali 2 and RRR. There is little clarity on the numbers of the first KGF, but it is likely to be around Rs. 70-80 crores. Regardless of that, the film will be well ahead of anything but the top two when the dust settles.

Among the dubbed versions, the Telugu version was the best performer, with Rs. 7.60 crores approx in two days of release while the Hindi version churned Rs. 9.25 crores in three days, finally the Tamil version amounted to Rs. 95 lakhs.

The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 79.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 8.25 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.25 crores

North India - Rs. 10 crores

Total - Rs. 99 crores



