Karate Kid Legends Worldwide Box Office: Ben Wang-Jackie Chan actioner crawls towards USD 100 million amidst China rejection

Karate Kid starring Ben Wang, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio has amassed USD 74 million worldwide till Sunday, 8th June 2025. The film had a staggered rollout and thus the drops week-on-week don't look bad. The movie is at pace to gross in the vicinity of USD 110-120 million by the end of its run and that is decent for a movie with a USD 45 million budget with hardly USD 20 million spent on marketing. However, for a Karate Kid movie, it has disappointed big time.

The Karate Kid with Jaden Smith was a global sensation, redefining the business of US-origin Karate films. It grossed USD 359 million and was a bonafied blockbuster. However, Karate Kid: Legends shall end its run grossing a third of the 2010 film. Adjusted for inflation, the gap is even bigger.

The biggest surprise for Karate Kid: Legends, not in a good way, is the tepid response in China. The movie grossed only USD 500k in its first weekend in China and in the lifetime, it may struggle to hit even a million. For a film having a maestro like Jackie Chan part of it, the movie had to certainly be doing better.

Karate Kid: Legends had one of the most underwhelming starts for a wide release at the US box office, putting up under USD 20 million over the first weekend. It was affected by competition from MI:8 and Lilo And Stitch. The trend suggests that it will amass a maximum of USD 60 million in North America. The word of mouth for the film was on the positive side with it scoring an A- on Cinescore, suggesting favourable reviews. Sadly for the film, the good word of mouth has not converted to strong collections.

It now needs to be seen if the Karate movie blows up when it hits digital, or not. With some characters of Cobra Kai, the hit kungfu-karate show on Netflix, overlapping with the characters in Legends, there's a chance that the audiences on OTT dig into it.

Karate Kid: Legends plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie? If yes, what is your view on it?

