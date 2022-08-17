Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan led film faces rejection on first Tuesday; Collects Rs. 1.85 cr on day 6

Laal Singh Chaddha marked Aamir Khan’s return on the big screens after four long years. The film was much anticipated right from the time it was officially announced, months after the release of his last film Thugs Of Hindostan and was under production for over 3 years. The journey of the film started back when the screenwriter of Laal Singh Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, pitched idea of making the Indian version of Forrest Gump to Aamir. Aamir took almost 8 years, just to get the remake rights to the film. All the effort put in to helm the film is not showing returns in equal measure as the film has been unable to put on a show, anywhere where it has released.

Laal Singh Chaddha was mounted on a massive scale. However, the film has missed the mark, especially from the box office point of view. The Aamir Khan starrer opened to a meagre low Rs. 11.50 cr on day 1, and that too on Raksha Bandhan, which accounts for a holiday in India. The film saw a big drop on day 2 and consolidated over the weekend, but at very low levels. The Independence Day numbers came lower than the first, third and fourth day, which basically explains the story. The film stood at a very low Rs. 46.25 cr after 5 days, handing over all the heavy-lifting to the weekdays to follow. The film saw an even drastic fall on its first Tuesday, as it collected only Rs. 1.85 cr on day 6. Lack of competition next week could have helped, had the content found acceptance. But as things stand, the content hasn’t. To rub salt to the wounds, a dubbed Telugu film Karthikeya 2 has found acceptance, with collections and release size, both increasing manifolds, day by day.

The overseas performance of the film has been fair, although nowhere close to what was expected out of it. The 6 day overseas gross is just over 5 million dollars and as the trend suggests, the film may be lucky to do 9 million dollars in its first phase. The makers attempted to reach out to non-NRI audience with a wide 2000 screen release. Unfortunately, the film hasn't shown any signs of a possible break-out. Positive reception from Taiwan and Hong Kong next month may help the film creep over 10 million dollars, but it again depends on the reception of the film more than anything else. Paramount will be placing all their stakes on the China reception. The reception in China can change the fortune of this otherwise flop film.

Have a look at the day wise India nett box office of Laal Singh Chaddha:

Thursday – Rs. 11.50 cr (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday – Rs. 7.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 9 cr

Sunday – Rs. 10 cr

Monday – Rs. 8.50 cr (Independence Day)

Tuesday - Rs. 1.85 cr

Total = Rs. 48.10 cr

It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar led Raksha Bandhan has not been able to do any well either and its 6 day total stands lower than Laal Singh Chaddha domestically. Overseas, it is a 1 horse race, with Laal Singh Chaddha recording numbers more than 5 times of Raksha Bandhan. You can watch both movies at a theatre near you.



