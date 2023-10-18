LEO Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a volcano waiting to erupt; Records pre-sales of Rs 160 crore

A box office volcano is set to erupt tomorrow with the release of Vijay starrer Leo. In overseas markets like North America, Europe and Middle East, there will be premiere shows today coinciding with 4AM IST opening tomorrow.

Even before a single show of film is played, it is shattering records everywhere with pre-sales. As of Wednesday morning, the film has already amassed an astounding Rs. 160 crore in advance bookings worldwide. The first day including previews is close to Rs. 90 crore and will surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark by evening, which will be a first for Kollywood. Breaking down the presales, Rs. 87 crore has come from India while another Rs. 73 crore (USD 8.75 million). The cinematic juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down, hurtling towards a final pre-sales number of Rs. 200 crore.

The home state Tamil Nadu has crossed Rs. 50 crore pre-sales for the four-day weekend. The opening day accounts for just 40 per cent of this figure, with capacity being hit in many centres, there is a huge spillover on the following days. To provide some context, the second-day sales for the film are higher than what Jailer had for the first day two days prior.

The capacity issue is further tightened by shows being allowed from 9 AM only while in the past we have seen films opening as early as 4 AM. Due to this, it is possible that the film may fall short of the opening day record in the state but it won’t matter much with the kind of sales there are for the rest of the weekend already. If all goes well, the film will top the Rs. 100 crore mark in the state in just four days and then some more.

Elsewhere, in Kerala, the film has already shattered first-day record with just pre-sales and is now moving for its first double-digit in the state. In Karnataka, it is the biggest opener for Vijay and will soon be crossing Jailer for the industry record as well. In Telugu states, there will be competition from the local Telugu releases which has hurt the showcasing. Despite that, the film is outselling them in pre-sales and will likely emerge as the first choice for the weekend. Even the Hindi dubbed version is getting a strong response in the Hindi belt, especially in the smaller centres where these dubbed films perform best.

To put it in simple words, come tomorrow, almost every major Kollywood opening record will be under the name of Leo, whether it's India, Overseas or Worldwide. However the main attention will be on how audiences receive the film because ultimately no matter how good the opening is, it is the word of mouth that carries the film and if that is on its side, Leo will go on for a legendary box office run, setting benchmarks for years to come.

