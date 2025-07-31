Box Office: Kingdom wreaks havoc in US premieres, emerges as the best opener for Vijay Deverakonda

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, opened to a flying start at the US premieres. The action thriller, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has recorded solid traction and performed above expectations on its premiere day.

Kingdom takes a flying start in US premieres, grosses USD 850K

Backed by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, Kingdom grossed over USD 850K from the North American premieres. The movie opened to housefull shows and packed cinema halls in the international premiere. It established Vijay Deverakonda as one of the most bankable young actors of his generation.

Advertisement

Kingdom has not only taken the biggest premiere opening for Vijay Deverakonda but also far better than all the Tier 2 heroes of Telugu cinema. The movie surpassed Nani's best opener HIT: The Third Chapter in the US premieres to top the first spot.

Kingdom opens to a majorly positive reception

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is receiving a positive response from the audience with appreciation towards its technical brilliance and performances. Though a section of the audience found it a little slow in the first half. However, it looks like Vijay Deverakonda finally has a winner in his hand.

The action thriller is poised to take the best opening day collection for Vijay Deverakonda, both in Telugu states and in overseas markets. Don't be surprised if Kingdom turns out to be a big success, as the initial public response is in its favor, however, we will have to wait to see the momentum at least till the weekend.

Advertisement

Kingdom is now playing in cinemas

Co-starring Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadeva, Kingdom is a Pan-India release. The movie is now playing in cinemas in all the major Indian languages, including Hindi. The movie is named Samrajya in the Hindi dubbed version.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office: Pawan Kalyan starrer crawls to 100 crore worldwide in 7 days