Leo box office collection: Vijay starrer puts a Colossal 300cr plus First week in India, Nears 500cr Worldwide

Leo did well on its first working day after the holidays, as the collections held firmly. The film grossed Rs. 16.50 crore on Wednesday for a seven-day running total of Rs. 317 crore. It has earned another USD 19.75 million (Rs. 164 crore) overseas, for a worldwide box office total of Rs. 481 crore. Leo currently stands as the fourth highest-grossing Kollywood film globally and will be toppling Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 for the third spot today.

In Tamil Nadu, the Vijay starrer has earned Rs. 171 crore thus far with Rs. 9 crore coming yesterday. The Wednesday number is higher than Jailer which had a kind of similar release pattern with holidays on the first two weekdays. Leo had taken the record for the first week on its fifth day itself and now has ended the first week with a huge 35 per cent margin over the previous record, which itself was 25 per cent higher than the record prior. To break records with this margin when they were set with a considerable margin is simply incredible.

There is probably some post-holiday leftover in that Wednesday number and there will likely be another drop today, with the first extended week expected to be around Rs. 178 crore. From that point, there will be just another Rs. 44 crore to go for the film to become the highest-grossing film in the state, which it should be able to reach quite comfortably minus any kind of big drops.

The box office collection of Leo at the Indian box office is as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 77 crore

Friday: Rs. 42.50 crore

Saturday: Rs. 47.25 crore

Sunday: Rs. 50.50 crore

Monday: Rs. 43.25 crore

Tuesday: Rs. 40 crore

Wednesday: Rs. 16.50 crore

Total: Rs. 317 crore

Kerala has also behaved similarly to Tamil Nadu with record-breaking dailies and breaking first-week records with a huge margin of nearly 25 per cent. Karnataka and Telugu states also held well after the holiday period, there was a bit of scepticism for the former but it passed the test. The Telugu states are heading for Rs. 50 crore plus finish while Karnataka should be slightly under. The Hindi version in North India has supported well and shall have a steady run till Diwali.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Leo in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 171 crore approx

AP/TS: Rs. 38 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 36.75 crore

Kerala: Rs. 47.25 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 24 crore

Total: Rs. 317 crore

