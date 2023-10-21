Leo Day 2 Hindi Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film shows decent hold; Collect Rs 1.85 crores

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and others held decently on day 2 at the box office in Hindi as it collected Rs 1.85 crores nett. The number dropped by around 35 percent from the first day but that is because of new films like Ganapath, Yaariyan 2 and Tiger Nageswara Rao crowding the marketplace. The two day total of Leo in Hindi stands at Rs 4.65 crores and it seems to be heading towards Rs 9 crores in its extended opening weekend. That would make it the highest grossing Vijay film in Hindi.

Leo Collects A Decent Rs 1.85 Crores Nett Despite New Films Flooding The Marketplace

Leo marked the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master and this time they collaborated on a film part of Lokesh's famous movie universe - LCU. The union of two massive forces on one of the biggest IPs in India, meant that records were going to be shattered. While the Hindi market for Tamil films continues to be dominated by the two Rajinikanth films 2.0 and Kabali, it has practically broken records in almost every other circuit for Tamil films, by a margin. The global total of Leo after two days stands at over Rs 200 crores, with around Rs 122 crores coming from India.

Indian Movies This Dussehra

Leo is unarguably the biggest Indian film this Dussehra. It is almost certain that its two day global total won't be matched by the sum of every other film in India that has released this festive season. In terms of public reviews, Ghost and Bhagavanth Kesari are the two films that have got the most favourable reviews, followed by Leo, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Yaariyan 2 and lastly Ganapath.

The Day-Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Leo Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.80 crores 2 Rs 1.85 crores Total Rs 4.65 crores approximately

Watch the Leo Trailer

About Leo

A mild-mannered café owner becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

When And Where To Watch Leo

Leo can now be watched at a theatre near you.

