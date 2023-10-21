Leo box office collections: Vijay film puts an INSANE second day in Tamil Nadu, Tops 100Cr in India in 2 days

The box office juggernaut Leo continued to wreak havoc on its second day. The film grossed Rs. 43.50 crore on Friday in India, which took its two-day total to Rs. 122 crore. Leo is projected to earn around Rs. 225 crore in its four-day weekend, which will make it the career highest-grosser for Vijay in just four days.

In Tamil Nadu, the film posted an insane Rs. 25.50 crore on its second day. The film obliterated the record for biggest non-holiday second day. No film has ever crossed Rs. 15 crore on a non-holiday second day in Tamil Nadu and here this film has gone over the Rs. 25 crore mark. In fact, there are only four films which have a higher first day and three of them are Vijay starrer, including Leo.

This also tells the magnitude of how big the film is in the state as on the first day it essentially hit the capacity and there was a huge spillover on the following days. Given the required capacity, the film could have probably done Rs. 50 crore in Tamil Nadu on the first day.

The box office collection of Leo at the Indian box office is as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 78.50 crore

Friday: Rs. 43.50 crore

Total: Rs. 122 crore

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 5.75 crore approx in Kerala on the second day followed by Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 4.75 crore in AP/TS and Karnataka. The drops here were bigger but that’s because the first day was simply out of this world and this kind of drop on the second day is nothing out of the ordinary. The three territories are quite similar in two days total and are moving toward Rs. 30 crore plus four day weekend.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Leo in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 60.50 crore approx

AP/TS: Rs. 17.75 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 18.75 crore

Kerala: Rs. 17.50 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 7.50 crore

Total: Rs. 122 crore



