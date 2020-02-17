Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 3: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film loses momentum on first weekend

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer seems to have fizzled out at the box office after registering good opening day numbers. As per the early estimates of Sunday, Love Aaj Kal’s box office collection continues its average run.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer seems to have begun with a bang on Valentine’s Day only to be followed by a downward trend at the box office over the first weekend. After witnessing a major drop to Rs 7 Crore on Saturday, Love Aaj Kal’s box office collection on Sunday too showed no growth, as per the early estimates. Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s love story will not be able to beat the opening weekend box office collection of the 2009 Love Aaj Kal.

As per box office India, Sara and Kartik’s film failed to show any growth as per the early estimates on Sunday which were registered at Rs 6.50-6.75 Crore nett. As per the report, the first weekend box office collection of Love Aaj Kal will not be more than Rs 25.50 crore nett. If the collections from a few big circuits show some unexpected jump, Love Aaj Kal’s box office collections might go up. But the report stated that it is highly unlikely.

(Also Read: Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film is a soggy saga of love)

Also, as per the box office report, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara and Kartik wouldn’t be able to beat the first weekend business of and starrer that earned Rs 27 crore nett back in 2009. Now, the litmus test of Love Aaj Kal will come on the weekend as it may have to struggle to rake in moolah during the weekdays. Owing to the bad reviews of the film, the business is not expected to show any signs of improvement. Also, towards the end of the week, Love Aaj Kal will face the heat of the competition from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. It will be interesting to see how Sara and Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal performs at the box office on weekdays.

Check out the day wise Love Aaj Kal box office collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 12 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 7 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.50-6.75 Crore (estimated)

Total Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Rs 25.75 Crore (estimated)

