Loveyapa Advance Booking Update: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film observes slow ticket-selling speed; Relies completely on word of mouth

L-O-V-E Yapa Yapa! Unless you are living under a rock, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their respective theatrical debuts with the upcoming movie, Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the romantic comedy is a Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's 2022 Tamil film, Love Today. Ahead of its release, Loveyapa is struggling to sell decent tickets in pre-sales.

Loveyapa Observes Slow Speed In Advance Bookings; Relies On Word Of Mouth

Co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others, Loveyapa is observing a low trend in pre-sales at the box office. Two days before the release, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer has witnessed slow speed in selling tickets in advance bookings. Going by its trends, the rom-com will rely completely on word of mouth of the audience.

Like Badass Ravi Kumar, the tickets for Loveyapa are also to be kept in check. While the pre-sales of Advait Chandan's helmer are not upto the mark, it might have walk-in bookings on Saturday and Sunday. If Junaid and Khushi's film receives better footfalls based on the spot ticket sales, it will boost its performance in the opening weekend.

Loveyapa To Be Impacted With Badass Ravi Kumar And More

Loveyapa will lock horns with Badass Ravi Kumar on February 7, 2025. The immense hype of Himesh Reshammiya-starrer would help the film outperform at the box office than its rival release, Loveyapa. While the pre-release reports of the romantic comedy are strong, however, its box office performance will depend on how the audiences respond to the movie.

Loveyapa also has a remake factor attached to it which is making audiences skeptical of watching this rom-com in theaters. It is to be seen if Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are able to attract the cinegoers, mainly Gen-Z audience, with their fresh pairing as a romantic couple.

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Acting Debuts

Speaking of Junaid Khan, he made his acting debut as a lead with the historical drama, Maharaj in 2024. Initially scheduled to be released in theaters, it was directly premiered on Netflix due to a controversy. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor started her career with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. Khushi played the second lead in the teen musical comedy film.

Are you planning to watch Loveyapa in theaters?