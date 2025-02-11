Loveyapa Day 5 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's romantic dramedy continues disappointing on 1st Tuesday

Have you ever exchanged phones with your partner? Imagine that happens, and you get to know their secrets. That's what Loveyapa highlights with a pinch of romance and comedy. Headlined by newcomers Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the recently released film has entered its fifth day at the box office. Loveyapa has now experienced a decline of Rs 10 lakh from its previous day.

Loveyapa Loses Its Grip More On Day 5

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa has witnessed an underwhelming response at the box office. It has maintained its disappointing theatrical run on the fifth day. On the first Tuesday, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie is expected to net Rs 10 lakh lower than what it earned on Monday, i.e. Rs 50 lakh. The romantic comedy will cross Rs 5 crore in five days.

Can Loveyapa Outshine Badass Ravi Kumar In Valentine's Week?

While Loveyapa hasn't been able to perform well at the box office yet, it has the potential to overtake its rival release, Badass Ravi Kumar, in the lifetime business. However, it is too early to conclude this. Meanwhile, Loveyapa is expected to receive better footfalls in the second week. Going by the love wave on Valentine's weekend, cinegoers, especially young audiences, are likely to prefer the rom-com with their partners more than the spoof actioner.

Advertisement

A Brief About Loveyapa

In Loveyapa, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor play a romantic couple who decides to get married. However, they are asked to exchange their mobile phones before tying the knot. Apart from them, the rom-com stars Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, and Kiku Sharda in crucial roles.

Loveyapa marks Junaid and Khushi's respective theatrical debuts in Bollywood. While Junaid started his career with Maharaj in 2024, Khushi entered the industry with The Archies in 2023.

Loveyapa In Theaters

Loveyapa is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.