Madha Gaja Raja Day 25 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's comedy makes way for Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, set to end with Rs 53 crore

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal in the lead role along with Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, recorded a banger theatrical run at the box office. The movie has completed 25 days of release today and now it curbs its phenomenal box office journey.

Madha Gaja Raja wraps at Rs 53 crore; makes way for Vidaamuyarchi

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja enjoyed an encouraging box office run in the last 25 days. Released on January 12 on the occasion of the Pongal festival, the movie met with positive word-of-mouth, which became one of the major driving forces for its theatrical performance.

It stormed the Rs 25 crore mark in its first week alone. The movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in 15 days. Further, the movie raked in another Rs 3 crore in Tamil Nadu and is now set to wrap at an impressive figure of Rs 53 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

This is an unimaginable result for such a long-delayed release. For the unversed, Madha Gaja Raja was originally planned to see the day of release in 2013. However, it got delayed and was finally released in 2025.

The vintage action-comedy drama now makes way for Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi, as the upcoming biggie is all set to grab most of the screens in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow onwards. 2025 has already witnessed two big successes in the Tamil film industry- Madha Gaja Raja and Kudumbasthan. Now, all eyes are on the box office fate of Vidaamuyarchi.

