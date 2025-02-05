Vidaamuyarchi Final Advance Booking Worldwide: Ajith Kumar's action thriller records ROBUST pre-sales; eyes BUMPER start

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. The movie has recorded a solid pre-sales at the ticket window.

Vidaamuyarchi records a massive pre-sales of Rs 46 crore for the opening weekend globally

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller has fetched a massive advance booking of Rs 46.50 crore for its opening weekend at the worldwide ticket window. Of this, Rs 37 crore of pre-sales raked in the domestic markets, while USD 1.1 million (Rs 9.50 crore) came from overseas pre-bookings.

The movie will enjoy a four-day long weekend (Feb 6 to Feb 9) at the box office, as it will be released on Thursday instead of the regular Friday release.

Vidaamuyarchi rakes over Rs 29 crore advances for Day 1; set for a BANGER start

Backed by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi has raked over Rs 28.75 crore in pre-sales for the opening day alone. A total advance of Rs 20.75 crore is recorded at the Indian ticket window for Day 1, while the rest USD 925K came from the international markets.

The Ajith Kumar movie is all set to take a banger start at the box office. It is expected to gross over Rs 55 crore plus on its opening day at the global box office while Rs 25 crore in the home state. If the movie manages to meet the expectations, the Tamil movie has the potential to blow the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi: First Big Box Office Bet From Kollywood

Vidaamuyarchi is the first big-ticket entertainer of Kollywood cinema this year. It was earlier slated to be released on PONGAL 2025; however, it couldn't make it to the date due to some unforeseen circumstances. The action thriller is based on the Hollywood movie Breakdown.

Vidaamuyarchi will mark the return of Ajith Kumar to the big screen after his previous release, Thunivu. He will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly, which is also slated to release this year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question