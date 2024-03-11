Manjummel Boys saw another weekend increase in the third weekend, as it grossed Rs. 27.25 crore, growing from Rs. 25 crore in the second week. The film crossed the century mark at the Indian box office yesterday, making it only the second Malayalam film to do so. The first to do so was 2018, which is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, though only for a short time, as in a couple of hours, Manjummel Boys will be taking over the title.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 32 crore

Week Two - Rs. 45.25 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 6.75 crore

3rd Saturday - Rs. 10 crore

3rd Sunday - Rs. 10.50 crore

Total - Rs. 104.50 crore

Manjummel Boys also became the tenth film to cross the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in Kerala yesterday, just a day after Premalu reached there. The film barely show any drop in collection in the third weekend grossing nearly Rs. 10 crore, just a hair short of Rs. 10.15 crore the previous weekend. Manjummel Boys should easily go over Rs. 70 crore in the state and is now targetting a finish over Rs. 75 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the dream run continues, with the third weekend grossing Rs. 13.80 crore, which is not only higher than the second weekend but also the third highest ever in the company of PS1 and Vikram, ahead of Baahubali 2. The three were the highest-grossers in the state at the time of their release.

Karnataka also saw a weekend increase, with the third weekend grossing Rs. 2.75 crore for a total just under Rs. 10 crore.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 52.75 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 9.25 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 39.75 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 2.75 crore

Total - Rs. 104.50 crore

