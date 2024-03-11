Manjummel Boys box office collections: 3rd Weekend Bigger than 2nd, 2nd Malayalam film to 100Cr in India
Manjummel Boys crossed the century mark at the Indian box office yesterday, making it only the second Malayalam film to do so.
Manjummel Boys saw another weekend increase in the third weekend, as it grossed Rs. 27.25 crore, growing from Rs. 25 crore in the second week. The film crossed the century mark at the Indian box office yesterday, making it only the second Malayalam film to do so. The first to do so was 2018, which is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, though only for a short time, as in a couple of hours, Manjummel Boys will be taking over the title.
The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 32 crore
Week Two - Rs. 45.25 crore
3rd Friday - Rs. 6.75 crore
3rd Saturday - Rs. 10 crore
3rd Sunday - Rs. 10.50 crore
Total - Rs. 104.50 crore
Manjummel Boys also became the tenth film to cross the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in Kerala yesterday, just a day after Premalu reached there. The film barely show any drop in collection in the third weekend grossing nearly Rs. 10 crore, just a hair short of Rs. 10.15 crore the previous weekend. Manjummel Boys should easily go over Rs. 70 crore in the state and is now targetting a finish over Rs. 75 crore.
In Tamil Nadu, the dream run continues, with the third weekend grossing Rs. 13.80 crore, which is not only higher than the second weekend but also the third highest ever in the company of PS1 and Vikram, ahead of Baahubali 2. The three were the highest-grossers in the state at the time of their release.
Karnataka also saw a weekend increase, with the third weekend grossing Rs. 2.75 crore for a total just under Rs. 10 crore.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:
Kerala - Rs. 52.75 crore
Karnataka - Rs. 9.25 crore
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 39.75 crore
Rest of India - Rs. 2.75 crore
Total - Rs. 104.50 crore
