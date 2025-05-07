Maranamass Final Box Office Worldwide: Basil Joseph’s dark comedy set to wrap theatrical run at Rs 19.50 crore; becomes an average performer

The Malayalam movie Maranamass has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The Vishu 2025 release, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, recorded a good trend after a poor opening. The movie is now set to wind its curtains on a decent note.

Directed by debutant Sivaprasad and produced by actor Tovino Thomas, the black comedy is targeting a global gross of Rs 19.50 crore. In its home state, where it is still running in a couple of shows, the movie is expected to gross around Rs 12.80 crore to Rs 12.85 crore. The rest of India has contributed around Rs 1.35 crore, bringing the total domestic cume to Rs 14.10 crore.

Furthermore, the Basil Joseph starrer received some traction in the international markets and smashed around Rs 5.50 crore in its entire run. Overall, Maranamass has been an average performer at the box office.

The movie suffered greatly from a low opening on its debut day and faced a major clash with Alappuzha Gymkhana and Bazooka. Though it couldn’t stand tall against the Naslen movie, it showed better legs than the Mammootty-starrer action thriller.

Maranamass was expected to surpass Bazooka's lifetime cume in Kerala. However, it remained behind by one crore as Mohanlal’s Thudarum took charge and acquired most of the screens in its third weekend. Nevertheless, the Basil Joseph starrer will be known for giving a tough fight to Bazooka and bridging the gap between the two. The movie is now set for its OTT release very soon.

