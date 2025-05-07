Box Office: Mohanlal's 2025 releases L2 Empuraan and Thudarum sell cumulative 7 million tickets on BookMyShow

In the first half of the year, defined by crowd pullers, one name continued to dominate digital ticketing platforms across India, and that is Superstar Mohanlal. His 2025 releases, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, together sold over 7 million tickets on BookMyShow alone, reaffirming the platform’s pivotal role in modern-day box office success.

BookMyShow has evolved into more than just a ticketing app. It’s now a pulse reader for the film industry, tracking early interests, footfall trends, and even word-of-mouth momentum through user ratings and reviews. Both L2: Empuraan and Thudarum benefited heavily from this ecosystem. While Empuraan had the advantage of being a sequel to a blockbuster, Thudarum found its strength in organic reviews and the star pairing of Mohanlal and Shobana.

The click-to-book convenience and real-time seat availability meant that families, fans, and film buffs alike were able to secure tickets during peak days, holidays, and across language versions, especially with Thudarum’s Tamil dubbed release titled Thodarum. With single screens and multiplexes alike synced to BookMyShow’s backend, the reach was uniform from metros to tier-2 towns.

For L2: Empuraan, which came with a high-octane cast and huge expectations from the Lucifer universe, the hype translated into early ticketing spikes. Perhaps that's the reason the film experienced the highest ticket sales in Kerala, coming almost near to the top-performing film, Manjummel Boys, which witnessed 4.3 million tickets sold. In contrast, Thudarum slowly built traction through strong user reviews that encouraged others to give it a shot, showing how digital word-of-mouth directly boosts footfalls.

For superstar Mohanlal, who continues to draw in loyal fans with every release, BookMyShow was more than a sales window. It was the stage where millions showed up, clicked, and committed to cinema. All said and done, with offline tickets added up, Mohanlal is just doing what an entertainer should do. Selling tickets!

