Mirai (Hindi) Box Office 1st Monday: Teja Sajja's fantasy actioner records solid hold, nears Rs 10 crore mark

Teja Sajja's fantasy adventure action drama, Mirai, is performing well at the box office. The movie has maintained a good hold on its first Monday after a decent opening weekend. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie debuted with Rs 1.40 crore in the Hindi belt and wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 7 crore, with its biggest day coming on Sunday.

Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded a solid hold on its first Monday. The movie registered a drop of just 10 percent on its Day 4 over its opening day. It collected around Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.25 crore today. The total box office collection of Mirai reached Rs 8.25 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Mirai set to record healthy jump on Tuesday, nears Rs 10 crore

Distributed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in Hindi, the Teja Sajja starrer is all set to record a good spike on its first Tuesday due to discounted ticket fares in cinemas. The movie will cross the Rs 10 crore net mark by tomorrow and then March towards the Rs 15 crore mark.

When compared to Teja Sajja's previous release, HanuMan, Mirai is underperforming in Hindi. However, one must note that the movie was made on a moderate budget and was not marketed heavily in the Hindi belt. Moreover, HanuMan had better buzz and hype among the audience, which is missing this time.

Nevertheless, the movie still has the potential to reach a respectable figure at the Hindi box office. The movie has met with majorly positive word-of-mouth, which is reflected in its first Monday box office figures.

The movie will face a clash with Jolly LLB 3, which is slated to hit the big screens from September 19, 2025. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs against the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer.

Day-wise opening weekend box office collection of Mirai in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.40 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 3.20 crore 4 Rs 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 8.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

