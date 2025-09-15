10 new movies releasing this Friday in theaters: Jolly LLB 3, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey to Beauty
Wondering what's in store for you this weekend? From Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 to Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, here is a list of all the movies releasing this week (September 15-September 21).
1. Jolly LLB 3
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi
Genre: Comedy, legal drama
Along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, the film also stars Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in supporting roles. Jolly LLB 3 will revolve around the story of two lawyers, Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi’s clash of witty banter, wild twists and heartfelt chaos.
2. Nishaanchi
Cast: Aaishvary Thackeray, Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra
Genre: Drama, Crime
Set in early‑2000s Uttar Pradesh, Nishaanchi follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, who are mirror images in looks but take very different paths in life. Babloo is street‑smart, bold, and impulsive.
3. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi
Cast: Anant Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Ajay Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sarwar Ahuja, Bhagwan Tiwari, Javed Khan King, Jatin Negi
The film is a biographical drama based on The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta. It tracks the life of a boy from the hills of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand) who grows up, embraces sanyas (monkhood) through the Nathpanthi tradition, becomes a spiritual disciple under his guru, and then rises in public life to become a political leader
4. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell
Sarah and David are strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding. A mysterious GPS (or twist of fate tied to the GPS) leads them on an unexpected journey. They encounter magical doors or portals/doorways that let them revisit pivotal moments from their pasts.
5. Afterburn
Cast: Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko and Kristofer Hivju
Post-apocalyptic action film is based on the Red 5 Comics series of the same name by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens and Wayne Nichols. The movie is set a decade after the Earth's technology was decimated by a solar flare.
6. Him
Cast: Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker and Jim Jefferies
Helmed by Justin Tipping, the movie follows a young up-and-coming football player who trains at the isolated compound of an ageing, almost-retired quarterback as he goes through the different blood-chilling struggles underneath him.
7. Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru
Cast: Super Raja, Vamshi Gone, Chandana Palanki, Deepthi Srirangam, Ramya Priya
The film is an experimental, single-shot Telugu feature of about 100 minutes with zero cuts.
8. Room No 111
Cast: Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, Bimika Janardhan, Prema Mehta
After Karthik and Divya marry and have a daughter, Divya tragically finds out that both her husband and child have died in a road accident.
9. Beauty
Cast: Naresh Vijay Krishna, Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra
A moving story of a father’s unbreakable love for his daughter. When she goes missing, his desperate search turns into a journey of trust, innocence, and hope.
10. Shakthi Thirumagan
Cast: Vijay Antony, Kannan, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar and Cell Murugan
It is a political drama.
