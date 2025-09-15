10 new movies releasing this Friday in theaters: Jolly LLB 3, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey to Beauty

Wondering what's in store for you this weekend? From Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 to Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, here is a list of all the movies releasing this week (September 15-September 21).

1. Jolly LLB 3

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi

Genre: Comedy, legal drama

Along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, the film also stars Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in supporting roles. Jolly LLB 3 will revolve around the story of two lawyers, Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi’s clash of witty banter, wild twists and heartfelt chaos.

2. Nishaanchi

Cast: Aaishvary Thackeray, Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra

Genre: Drama, Crime

Set in early‑2000s Uttar Pradesh, Nishaanchi follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, who are mirror images in looks but take very different paths in life. Babloo is street‑smart, bold, and impulsive.

3. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Cast: Anant Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Ajay Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sarwar Ahuja, Bhagwan Tiwari, Javed Khan King, Jatin Negi

The film is a biographical drama based on The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta. It tracks the life of a boy from the hills of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand) who grows up, embraces sanyas (monkhood) through the Nathpanthi tradition, becomes a spiritual disciple under his guru, and then rises in public life to become a political leader

4. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell

Sarah and David are strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding. A mysterious GPS (or twist of fate tied to the GPS) leads them on an unexpected journey. They encounter magical doors or portals/doorways that let them revisit pivotal moments from their pasts.

5. Afterburn

Cast: Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko and Kristofer Hivju

Post-apocalyptic action film is based on the Red 5 Comics series of the same name by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens and Wayne Nichols. The movie is set a decade after the Earth's technology was decimated by a solar flare.

6. Him

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker and Jim Jefferies

Helmed by Justin Tipping, the movie follows a young up-and-coming football player who trains at the isolated compound of an ageing, almost-retired quarterback as he goes through the different blood-chilling struggles underneath him.

7. Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru

Cast: Super Raja, Vamshi Gone, Chandana Palanki, Deepthi Srirangam, Ramya Priya

The film is an experimental, single-shot Telugu feature of about 100 minutes with zero cuts.

8. Room No 111

Cast: Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, Bimika Janardhan, Prema Mehta

After Karthik and Divya marry and have a daughter, Divya tragically finds out that both her husband and child have died in a road accident.

9. Beauty

Cast: Naresh Vijay Krishna, Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra

A moving story of a father’s unbreakable love for his daughter. When she goes missing, his desperate search turns into a journey of trust, innocence, and hope.

10. Shakthi Thirumagan

Cast: Vijay Antony, Kannan, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar and Cell Murugan

It is a political drama.

