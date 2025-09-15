The Conjuring: Last Rites India Box Office: Hollywood horror film records another drop on 2nd Monday, adds Rs 1 crore to tally

Hollywood horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is holding up decently at the box office. The Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer movie kicked off on record numbers, but lost the momentum on weekdays, because of the average word-of-mouth among the audience and critics.

After wrapping its opening week at Rs 65.82 crore, the horror movie recorded a below-par second weekend. It entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 2 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 3.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore on Sunday, taking the total cume near Rs 75 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites drops by 50% on second Monday

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, The Conjuring: Last Rites recorded a drop of 50 percent on its second Monday over second Friday, collecting Rs 1 crore. The total box office collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites now stands at Rs 75.32 crore net in India.

The Vera Farmiga starrer will face the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led movie, Jolly LLB 3, from the coming weekend. It is expected to wind up its theatrical run soon with a net mark of around Rs 85 crore. Though the movie has emerged as a successful venture in India, it would have performed much better if it received a positive response from the audience.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites in India:

Day Box Office Previews Rs 0.42 crore 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.45 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 2.65 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 3.50 crore 10 Rs 3.00 crore 11 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 75.32 crore net in India

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

