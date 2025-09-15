Manoj Bajpayee questions credibility of National Film Awards amid losing one to Shah Rukh Khan: 'Just of piece of decoration...'

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee raised questions about the credibility of the National Film Awards after Shah Rukh Khan’s win for Jawan. While fans of the superstar celebrated his first National Award for Best Actor, the decision sparked debate among critics and cinephiles, with many believing that Bajpayee’s performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was more deserving.

Manoj Bajpayee calls the debate ‘useless’

Breaking his silence on the comparisons, Manoj Bajpayee dismissed the backlash and refused to engage in the controversy. Speaking to India Today, he said, “It is a useless conversation because it is gone. When it comes to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, yes, it is a very special film in my filmography, and so was Joram. But I don’t discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past, and it should be left alone.”

The actor, who has won four National Awards for Satya, Pinjar, Aligarh, and Bhonsle, acknowledged the importance of his films but said awards are not what he works for. He noted that the larger issue lies in how awards are run and perceived today.

Manoj Bajpayee says awards are just decoration

Bajpayee further expressed concern over how film awards, including the National Awards, may be shifting towards commercial appeal rather than artistic merit. “It’s not just about National Awards. It’s about all the awards that were revered. They should seriously think about how they are operating. Because it is not about my respect. I take care of my respect very cautiously when I’m choosing a film. But each and every organisation has to think of itself. That’s not my job,” he said.

Calling the very idea of awards questionable, he added, “I think for me, the idea of an award show is wrong. It is just a piece of decoration in your house. Every day, you’re not going to stand in front of it and say, ‘Wow, I got this.’”

Manoj Bajpayee remains a seasoned presence in Indian cinema and the awards circuit. While he acknowledged that Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Joram hold a special place in his career, he chose to move beyond the debate and focus on his work.

