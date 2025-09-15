Varun Dhawan opens up on how his underwater proposal to Natasha Dalal went wrong, reveals playing You Sang to Me song

Varun Dhawan fans are quite aware of his love story with wife Natasha Dalal. It is not a hidden fact that he was dating her for a long time before getting married. But what most of you are not aware of is the story behind how he proposed to his now wife and then girlfriend for marriage.

Varun Dhawan’s proposal story

At the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan was put in a spot when one of the reporters asked him to describe how he proposed to his wife, Natasha Dalal. This left the actor speechless for a couple of seconds, to which Rohit Saraf laughed and said, “Out of syllabus aa gaya bhai”. The Bawaal star then stated that he can now reveal everything as they have been married for a while now, and they have a child too.

Varun said, “When I first fell in love with Natasha, I played the song by Mark Anthony called You Sang To Me. So I played that song, and she was wondering ki itna purana gaana suddenly why did you play. And I was trying to be in the pool. We were in a pool and main neeche jaake upar aake use dena chahta tha.”

He further added that I was trying for 2-3 times, and when he went for his final take, by the time he came out, she had gone out of the pool. “So it was not filmy as it seems. So I went on one knee and she said yes.”

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan has a couple of films in his kitty. He has Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Apart from that, he has Bhediya 2 with Dinesh Vijan. He wrapped shooting for Hai Jaawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy. He is working with his dad, David Dhawan, in this one. Varun also has Border 2 alongside an ensemble star-cast that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol and others. He will also be seen in yet another mytho-horror film with Dinesh Vijan.

